Liverpool vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Premier League 2025-26 Live in India?

The Premier League 2025-26 season gets underway with defending champions Liverpool facing Bournemouth at Anfield, with a single match on the day set to get the ball rolling for what many anticipate will be an exremely competitive season of football.

The Reds are among the favourites to win, and many argue that their aggressive summer outlay as defending champions puts them in a strong position to defend their titles.

However, the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea have also recruited strongly and many believe they will make it tough for Liverpool to win the league in the dominant manner that they did in the previous season.

Fan excitement for the commencement of the league is at an all-time high and it is easy to understand why. Here are all the live streaming and live TV details for what is sure to be an extremely competitive match.

Premier League 2025-26, Liverpool vs Bournemouth Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When Will the Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025-26 Match will take place on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

Where Will the Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025-26 Match will take place at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

What time will the Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025-26 Match start?

The Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025-26 Match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where can you watch the Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025-26 Match on live TV?

The Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025-26 Match can be watched on live TV on the Star Sports Network.

Where can the Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025-26 Match be watched on live streaming?