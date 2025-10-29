Updated 29 October 2025 at 19:57 IST
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carabao Cup In India?
Liverpool will host Crystal Palace at Anfield in a Carabao Cup 4th round match. Get all telecast details here.
Liverpool will seek to get back to winning ways when they host Crystal Palace in a Carabao Cup 4th round match at Anfield. Pressure has been building on Arne Slot after Liverpool's barren run in the Premier League.
It won't be an easy task against Palace, who have already got the better of the Reds twice this season, in the Community Shield and in the Premier League. Slot will be hoping to build some momentum ahead of crucial matches as they are scheduled to face Manchester City and Real Madrid in the upcoming days. Freddie Woodman is likely to make his debut in this match as Giorgi Mamardashvili has been the preferred choice in Alisson's absence.
Oliver Glasner's Palace have somewhat hit a roadblock and will eye this match to get their mojo back. They are in dire need of a win, and Liverpool's current form makes them pretty exposed.
When will the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Carabao Cup Match be played?
The Carabao Cup match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace will be played on Thursday.
At what time will the Liverpool and Crystal Palace Carabao Cup match start?
The Carabao Cup match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace will kick off at 1:15 AM IST.
Where will the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Carabao Cup match be played?
The Carabao Cup match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace will take place at Anfield, Liverpool.
Where to watch the live TV telecast of the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Carabao Cup match in India?
The live telecast of the Carabao Cup match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace will not be available in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Carabao Cup match in India?
The live streaming of the Carabao Cup match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace will be available on the FanCode app and website. The match will kick off at 1:15 AM IST on Thursday.
