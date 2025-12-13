'Love India, Grateful To See Love For Football': Superstar Lionel Messi's Exclusive Interaction With RPSG Chairman Sanjiv Goenka

Inter Miami and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi met with Sanjiv Goenka, Founder and Chairman of RPSG Group, on Saturday. Messi arrived at the Hyatt Regency hotel at around 1:30 AM on December 13 and had a warm meeting with Mr Sanjiv Goenka at 9 AM in the hotel.

RPSG Chairman Sanjiv Goenka Shares His Love For Lionel Messi

Messi is in India for a three-day GOAT Tour India 2025 event and he is scheduled to travel across four cities, including Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi, where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr Goenka who has a deep passion for sports, expressed his profound love for the reigning FIFA World Cup Champion. "It's a great honour and privilege to host you In India. You are a legend, you're an inspiration. You are somebody who so many people across the world look up to," Goenka said. The clip of the interaction was also shared by Goenka on his X handle.

During a candid interaction with Mr Goenka, Messi expressed his love for India and expressed joy over the popularity of the sport in India. "I look forward to coming back to India. Football is my life. So great to see people who love the sport," Messi said.

Meanwhile, shortly after the meeting with Goenka, Messi reached the Salt Lake Stadium and interacted with fans. The Argentina superstar then left for Kolkata airport after attending his Kolkata leg of the event and is scheduled to travel to Hyderabad for the next part of the GOAT Tour India 2025.