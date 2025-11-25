Luis Enrique Hopeful Ousmane Dembélé Will Return For PSG’s Champions League Clash Against Tottenham

UEFA Champions League: Ousmane Dembélé trained with his PSG teammates on Tuesday and could make his return from injury for the Champions League match against Tottenham this week.

The Ballon d’Or winner has not played since he was forced off injured midway through the first half of PSG’s 2-1 home loss to Bayern Munich in the competition on November 4.

PSG coach Luis Enrique said on the eve of the match against Spurs at the Parc des Princes that Dembélé would be included in the squad “if there is no problem.”

Dembélé damaged his left calf, having only recently returned following a right hamstring injury sustained while playing for France in September.

Luis Enrique said he will take all precautions with Dembélé.

“Each time an injured player comes back, it’s difficult to know how to manage it,” he said. “If we’re talking about Ousmane, of course, I’ll be more attentive than usual. We would love to have Ousmane back, but we have to be careful.”

PSG beat Tottenham on penalties when they met in August in the UEFA Super Cup, securing the French club’s fifth trophy of 2025.