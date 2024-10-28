Published 09:51 IST, October 28th 2024
Luis Enrique's PSG Asserts Dominance with Convincing Win Over Marseille, Extending Lead by 3 Points
Under Luis Enrique's guidance, PSG displays dominance by defeating Marseille convincingly, widening their lead by 3 points in the league standings.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
PSG head coach Luis Enrique looks on during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Brest at the Parc des Princes | Image: AP
Advertisement
09:51 IST, October 28th 2024