Luka Majcen Nets Late Winner As Diamond Harbour FC Stun Mohammedan SC To Kick Off Durand Cup 2025 Campaign In Style

Durand Cup 2025: Diamond Harbour FC started their Durand Cup 2025 Voyage with a stunning 2-1 victory over Mohammedan SC on Monday, July 28th at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Adison Singh Thokchom scored the lone goal for Mohammedan SC. On the other hand, Ruatkima and Luka Majcen got the back of the net for the debutants Diamond Harbour FC.

Adison Singh Thokchom Gives Early Breakthrough To Mohammedan SC

It was Adison Singh Thokchom who scored the breakthrough in the 36th minute and gave a lead to Mohammedan Sporting Club. Adison went for a stunner from a long distance, the Diamond Harbour FC goalkeeper Mirshad Michu tried to save it, but his effort was not enough.

Following the goal, Mohammedan SC started to gain confidence and dominated Diamond Harbour in the first half. Diamond Harbour had to play defensively to not concede any more goals.

In the dying minutes of the first half, Diamond Harbour got their first shot on target, all thanks to Melroy Melwin Assisi. However, it was not that dangerous and was cleared easily by the Mohammedan SC defenders.

Minutes before the first half ended, Adison got a golden chance inside the box, which could have helped them to double their lead, but he failed to take a shot.

The first half ended 1-0 in favour of Mohammedan SC.

Luka Majcen Scores Winner For Diamond Harbour FC

Just after the second half started, Diamond Harbour levelled the scoreline. It was Ruatkima's header from the corner in the 51st minute of the which gave Diamond Harbour a moment of relief in the game.

After equalising the scoreline, Diamond Harbour started to play more attacking football as they were desperately in search of the second goal.

Even after both teams tried their best to get a winner in the second half but the scoreline stayed unchanged. However, in the last few minutes before the added time, the game was completely dull as both Mohammedan and Diamond Harbour were not ready to take risks.

The referee gave eight minutes of added time after the 90 minutes of play. Both sides continued to attack and get a winner, but the attacks didn't have the potential to make a change in the scoreline.

In the tenth minute of the stoppage time, Luka Majcen scored the winner for Diamond Harbour in a rebound shot.

As the final whistle was blown, it was Diamond Harbour FC who had the last laugh in the game after clinching a 2-1 victory over Mohammedan Sporting Club at Salt Lake Stadium.

In their upcoming match, Mohammedan Sporting Club will take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant on July 31st at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.