Lyon vs PSG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ligue 1 In India?

Ligue 1 2025-2026: Lyon will lock horns against Paris Saint-Germain in their upcoming Ligue 1 fixture at the Groupama Stadium in Décines-Charpieu, on Monday, November 10.

The match between Lyon and PSG will kick off at 1:15 AM IST. Both teams have faced 40 times against each other, but it's PSG who have an edge over Lyon in the upcoming fixture. PSG have clinched 27 wins and Lyon sealed seven matches over PSG. Meanwhile, six matches ended in a draw. The last time Lyon and PSG faced each other was back on February 24, and it was the Paris-based club who clinched a narrow 3-2 win over Lyon.

Lyon have clinched two wins and conceded one defeat in their previous five matches. They are coming into this match after a 2-0 defeat to Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League fixture on November 7. Lyon hold the fifth place on the Ligue 1 standings with 20 points from 11 matches.

On the other hand, Paris Saint-Germain have clinched three wins and suffered a defeat in their last five games. PSG are coming into this match after a 1-2 defeat to Bayern München in the UEFA Champions League on November 5. The Paris-based club hold the third place on the standings with 24 points from 11 matches.

Lyon vs PSG Ligue 1 Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The Lyon vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Lyon vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 match will take place on Monday, November 10.

Where Will The Lyon vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Lyon vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 match will take place at the Groupama Stadium in Décines-Charpieu, France.

What Time Will The Lyon vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 Match Start?

The Lyon vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 match will start at 1:15 AM IST on Monday.

Where Can You Watch The Lyon vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 Match On Live TV?

The Lyon vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where Can The Lyon vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?