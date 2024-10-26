sb.scorecardresearch
Published 08:43 IST, October 26th 2024

Mainz's sorry home form continues after draw with Borussia Moenchengladbach

Tim Kleindienst scored and Borussia Moenchengladbach came back from conceding an own goal to draw at Mainz 1-1 in the Bundesliga on Friday.Stefan Lainer’s own goal 10 minutes into the second half put Mainz ahead and raised the prospect of a first home win in five games.

