Mainz's sorry home form continues after draw with Borussia Moenchengladbach
Tim Kleindienst scored and Borussia Moenchengladbach came back from conceding an own goal to draw at Mainz 1-1 in the Bundesliga on Friday.Stefan Lainer’s own goal 10 minutes into the second half put Mainz ahead and raised the prospect of a first home win in five games.
