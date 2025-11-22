Mainz Strike Late To Rescue Point And Halt Hoffenheim Winning Streak

Hoffenheim conceded a late goal to draw at Mainz 1-1 and miss out on a record fifth successive Bundesliga triumph on Friday.

Mainz started the game second to last in the standings with just one win in 10 games. Five of its seven defeats were by a single goal and it looked like being a sixth when it went behind after nine minutes.

Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani and Mainz defender Andreas Hanche-Olsen both went up for a long cross from the left and the ball came off the Mainz player’s head and deflected into the net.

However, Mainz got a deserved equalizer when Danny da Costa poked home from close range after a goalmouth scramble.

In an action-packed closing period, Asllani hit the post, Dominik Kohr was shown a late red card for Mainz, and Ihlas Bebou had a last-gasp goal chalked off for Hoffenheim.

The result was a fillip for Mainz on the eve of a difficult run. It is scheduled to play seven games in 24 days before Germany’s winter break on Dec. 21. The run includes three Europa Conference League matches and a visit to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

It remains second to last, one point above Heidenheim.