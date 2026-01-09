Mali vs Senegal AFCON Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Africa Cup of Nations Live In India?

Senegal will take on Mali in the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal on Friday at Grand Stade de Tanger. Mali have been impressive in the AFCON so far, but they will have a tough task to cut out against a strong Senegal side.

Mali hadn't won a match in the AFCON so far but have qualified for the AFCON quarters for two time on the bounce. Lack of goalscoring threat was pretty evident for the Eagles, but they improved their game against Morocco and Tunisia. On the other hand, Senegal haven't been absolutely errorless and the midfield has been an issue for them.



But they do have a pretty enriched attacking contingent with the likes of Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson and Ismaila Sarr and could inflict a lot of misery on their opponents. Should they manage to limit their mistakes, it would be an easy task for them to get past Mali.

Mali vs Senegal Africa Cup of Nations Live Streaming

When will the Mali vs Senegal, Africa Cup of Nations Match take place?

The Mali vs Senegal, Africa Cup of Nations match will take place on Friday.

Where will the Mali vs Senegal, Africa Cup of Nations match take place?

The Mali vs Senegal Africa Cup of Nations will take place at Grand Stade de Tanger, Morocco.

What time will the Mali vs Senegal, Africa Cup of Nations match start?

The Mali vs Senegal Africa Cup of Nations match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Friday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Mali vs Senegal, Africa Cup of Nations match?

The Mali vs Senegal Africa Cup of Nations match will not have a live telecast in India.

