Published 22:55 IST, October 5th 2024
Man City fans make public plea to Pep Guardiola: 'Stay!'
Manchester City fans hung a giant banner inside Etihad Stadium on Saturday with a special message for Pep Guardiola ahead of their Premier League game against Fulham. In the manager's native Catalan language, the banner read “Pep Guardiola — Volem Que Et Quedis!'
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Pep Guardiola | Image: AP
