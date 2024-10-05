sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:55 IST, October 5th 2024

Man City fans make public plea to Pep Guardiola: 'Stay!'

Manchester City fans hung a giant banner inside Etihad Stadium on Saturday with a special message for Pep Guardiola ahead of their Premier League game against Fulham. In the manager's native Catalan language, the banner read “Pep Guardiola — Volem Que Et Quedis!'

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola | Image: AP
