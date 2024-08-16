Published 23:24 IST, August 16th 2024
Man City winger Oscar Bobb out for up to 4 months after breaking his leg
Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb is having surgery on Friday after breaking his leg in training and is set to be out for three-to-four months, manager Pep Guardiola said.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Man City winger Oscar Bobb out for up to 4 months after breaking his leg | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
23:24 IST, August 16th 2024