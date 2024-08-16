sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:24 IST, August 16th 2024

Man City winger Oscar Bobb out for up to 4 months after breaking his leg

Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb is having surgery on Friday after breaking his leg in training and is set to be out for three-to-four months, manager Pep Guardiola said.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
