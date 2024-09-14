Published 20:32 IST, September 14th 2024
Manchester United beats Southampton 3-0 as Marcus Rashford ends goalless run
Marcus Rashford snapped a 12-game barren run in front of goal as Manchester United beat Southampton 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday. Rashford doubled United's lead at Saint Mary's after Matthijs de Ligt's scored his first for the club.
