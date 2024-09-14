sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Israel-Hamas War | Baramulla Encounter | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 20:32 IST, September 14th 2024

Manchester United beats Southampton 3-0 as Marcus Rashford ends goalless run

Marcus Rashford snapped a 12-game barren run in front of goal as Manchester United beat Southampton 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday. Rashford doubled United's lead at Saint Mary's after Matthijs de Ligt's scored his first for the club.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Man United beats Southampton 3-0 as Marcus Rashford ends goalless run
Man United beats Southampton 3-0 as Marcus Rashford ends goalless run | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

20:32 IST, September 14th 2024