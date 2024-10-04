sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Haryana Election | Melania Trump | Marital Rape | Middle East Conflict | Delhi Doctor Killing | US Elections |

Published 06:20 IST, October 4th 2024

Man United captain Bruno Fernandes sent off for the second time as many games

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was sent off for the second time in as many games in the Europa League match against Porto on Thursday. The Portugal international was dismissed for two bookable offenses at Estadio do Dragao.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

06:20 IST, October 4th 2024