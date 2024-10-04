Published 06:20 IST, October 4th 2024
Man United captain Bruno Fernandes sent off for the second time as many games
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was sent off for the second time in as many games in the Europa League match against Porto on Thursday. The Portugal international was dismissed for two bookable offenses at Estadio do Dragao.
Bruno Fernandes | Image: AP
