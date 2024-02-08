Updated January 16th, 2024 at 08:58 IST
Man United keeper Onana not in Cameroon squad despite grueling trip to make Africa Cup game on time
Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana failed to make Cameroon's roster for the five-time champions' opening game after a gruelling effort to reach the Africa Cup of Nations on time.
Onana was omitted from coach Rigobert Song’s squad for the match against Guinea on Monday, despite the player’s rush from England to reach the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro on time.
Onana had played for United on Sunday, in a 2-2 draw with visiting Tottenham in the Premier League, then flew to Abidjan in Ivory Coast. From there the player had reported difficulties getting another flight to Yamoussoukro, forcing him to make the journey by road instead.
Such a trip would normally take 2½ hours, but heavy traffic in Abidjan and traffic restrictions imposed by police for Africa Cup security measures, mean most journeys during the tournament face delays.
Onana quit the national team after he was sent home from the 2022 World Cup following a dispute with Song, but returned after apparently winning back the coach’s favor.
January 16th, 2024
