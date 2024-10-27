sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Iran-Israel War | Maharashtra Elections | Cyclone Dana | Baba Siddique Murder | US Presidential Elections |

Published 23:08 IST, October 27th 2024

Man United misses open goal and concedes late penalty in loss at West Ham; Palmer shines for Chelsea

Manchester United missed an open goal and conceded in stoppage time to lose 2-1 at West Ham in the Premier League, piling more pressure on manager Erik ten Hag on Sunday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Matthijs de Ligt
Matthijs de Ligt protests to referee David Coote after he awards a penalty to West Ham United during the Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement

23:08 IST, October 27th 2024