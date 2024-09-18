sb.scorecardresearch
Published 07:39 IST, September 18th 2024

Man United routs third-division Barnsley 7-0 in English League Cup

Manchester United routed third-division Barnsley 7-0 in the English League Cup on Tuesday in the largest margin of victory under manager Erik ten Hag.Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Eriksen all scored two goals each in the third round match at Old Trafford, with Antony also on target.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford celebrate during pre-season
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford celebrate during pre-season | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
07:39 IST, September 18th 2024