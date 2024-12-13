'Happy With The Win': Man United Star Rasmus Hojlund Scores Brace As Red Devils Beat Viktoria Plzen

It was an eventful night for Manchester United's new manager Ruben Amorim and his team as they defeated Viktoria Plzen in their UEFA Europa League group stage match. The star of the match was Rasmus Hojlund who came off the bench and proved to be the gamechanger for Manchester United. Hojlund came on in the 56th minute after replacing Marcus Rashford. He then scored a brace as United defeated Viktoria Plzen 2-1.

Rasmus Hojlund Scores Brace As Man United Defeat Viktoria Plzen

Rasmus Hojlund scored twice after coming off the bench and Manchester United rallied to beat Viktoria Plzen 2-1 in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Denmark striker netted in the 88th minute after collecting Bruno Fernandes’ pass off a free kick to seal the victory and put United into the top eight of the standings.

Hojlund replaced Marcus Rashford in the 56th and scored an equalizer six minutes later after Amad Diallo’s shot was deflected by goalkeeper Martin Jedlička into his path for an easy finish.

The 21-year-old Hojlund also scored twice in the previous round, when United beat Norwegian team Bodø/Glimt 3-2, and has five goals in his six appearances in the second-tier competition.

Man United Jump Back After Two Straight Losses In EPL

“It feels good to have scored two goals but I am more happy with the win,” Hojlund said. “My instructions? Go out there and score two goals! Just to use my qualities, run the channels and be assertive in front of goal.”

United had come off two straight losses in the English Premier League, 2-0 away to Arsenal, and 3-2 at Old Trafford to Nottingham Forest that left the club 13th and eight points adrift of the top four as progress looked slow under new coach Ruben Amorim.