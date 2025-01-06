Manchester City FC Loans Burkina Faso Defender Issa Kaboré To Werder Bremen

Peter Olayinka tries to stop Issa Kabore during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Red Star and SL Benfica, at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade | Image: AP Photo

Manchester City loaned Issa Kaboré to Werder Bremen on Monday, sending the Burkina Faso defender out to his sixth different club while still yet to play a game for the English champion.

Man City said Kaboré’s move to join the German club for the rest of the season is subject to international clearance.

The 23-year-old right-back spent the first half of the season at Benfica and played in seven games, including two in the Champions League.

Werder is in seventh place in the Bundesliga, two points behind the fourth-place spot that guarantees qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Since joining Man City in July 2020, Kaboré has yet to appear for the club though he was an unused substitute in two games at the start of this season.