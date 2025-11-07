Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola's Honest Admission On Reaching 1000 Games As Coach: 'I Never Thought For One Second'

Pep Guardiola has remained one of the most sought-after managers in the world. The Manchester City manager will take charge for the 1000th time of a club when his side faces Liverpool in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola Overjoyed Ahead Of 1000 Career Game

He started his coaching career in the Spanish 4th tier back in 2007, and subsequently has coached some of the biggest clubs, including FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich. He has changed the landscape at Manchester City since he arrived and has guided the club to six EPL titles alongside a maiden UEFA Champions League title.

Ahead of the landmark game, the Spaniard opened up on his coaching journey. “I never thought for one second about reaching 1,000 games. You just want to do a good job, play football the right way and see what happens.

“After that,” Guardiola added Friday, ”it’s a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, passion, love. In that, nobody beats me.”

On being asked about his astonishing numbers as coach, he answered, “The numbers are insane, I’m sorry to tell you,” Guardiola said with a smile. “When you have this milestone and you read what you have done ... if I start again, I will not reach it.”

Some Records Of Pep Guardiola As Manager

715

A 71:57 per cent win ratio in 999 games.

40

Number of Trophies he won, an average of 25 matches per trophy.



10

Number of seasons at Man City, the longest in his career

