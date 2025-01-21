Manchester City Signs Teenage Palmeiras Defender Vitor Reis For $36 Million

Ian Subiabre battles for the ball against Vitor Reis during their FIFA U-17 World Cup quarterfinal soccer match at Jakarta international Stadium in Jakarta, | Image: AP Photo

Manchester City signed a second defender in two days, this time 19-year-old Vitor Reis from Palmeiras for 35 million euros ($36 million) on Tuesday.

Lens' Abdukodir Khusanov signed on Monday for a 4 1/2-year contract. The length of Reis' contract wasn't given.

“I’m excited to join Manchester City," Reis said. “I want to make my mark as we seek more trophies."

The four-time defending Premier League champion has been unusually busy in the January transfer window following an alarming run of form leading up to Christmas. City was fifth in the standings and 12 points behind leader Liverpool, and fighting to reach the last 16 in the Champions League.

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush is reportedly another target for 75 million euros ($77 million).

Reis was a Brazil Under-17 international and made 22 first-team appearances for Palmeiras.

“He is excellent on the ball and outstanding in the air — he has all the attributes needed to be one of the best," City director of football Txiki Begiristain said.

The moves for Reis and Khusanov, also a center back, come after injuries to City defenders including Ruben Dias, John Stones and Nathan Ake. An ACL injury for Ballon d'Or winner Rodri has also undermined City's challenge in the Premier League and Europe, with manager Pep Guardiola admitting recently his squad was too small to cope.

City has traditionally preferred to save major transfers for the offseason, but Guardiola has chosen to strengthen now.