Manchester City vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Premier League Match In India?

Manchester City will host Arsenal in a crunch Premier League clash at Etihad Stadium, which could decide the EPL title race. Arsenal will come into the game as the table toppers, but with just six points separating the two teams, Pep Guardiola's side is licking their chops. The Gunners also have a Champions League semifinal clash against Atletico Madrid later this month, and they cannot put their foot off the pedal as things stand.

Bournemouth handed a 1-2 defeat to Arsenal, which further put Mikel Arteta's side in panic mode. They lost to Man City in the Carabao Cup final recently and revenge will be in their mind. City blanked Chelsea 3-0 and will enter the game with the upper hand. City last lost to Manchester United in the Premier League, and since then, they have looked dangerous with each passing game.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League Live Streaming

When will the Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League Match take place?

The Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League match will take place on Sunday, April 19.

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Where will the Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League match take place?

The Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League will take place at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England.

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What time will the Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League match start?

The Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League match will start at 9 PM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League match can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and app with a subscription.