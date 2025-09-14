Manchester City vs Manchester United HIGHLIGHTS: Manchester Is Blue! City Outclass United To Clinch Commanding 3-0 Win In Derby
Follow minute-by-minute coverage of the Manchester Derby as City face United in the Premier League. Get starting lineups, live score, key moments, and standout plays from Etihad Stadium as two giants battle for crucial points.
Manchester City vs Manchester United HIGHLIGHTS: City outplayed United in the Manchester derby, sealing a commanding 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium. All thanks to Erling Haaland's brace and Phil Foden's lone goal that helped City snatch three points from the Red Devils. United was out of touch from the very first minutes of the game. The Red Devils also missed easy chances in the game. City kept 45 percent ball possession, while United had 55 percent.
Manchester City vs Manchester United HIGHLIGHTS: Manchester City clinched a dominating 3-0 win over Manchester United in the ongoing Premier League 2025-2026 season, at the Etihad Stadium, on Sunday, September 14. It was Erling Haaland's brace and Phil Foden's lone goal that helped City clinch three points from the Manchester derby.
14 September 2025 at 22:56 IST
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Full Time
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Erling Haaland's brace and Phil Foden's lone goal helped City clinch a dominating 3-0 victory over United in the Manchester Derby at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, September 14.
14 September 2025 at 22:52 IST
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Four Minutes Added Time
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: The fourth referee has given four minutes of added time after 90 minutes of play. 90' MCI 3-0 MUN
14 September 2025 at 22:48 IST
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Poor Show From United
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Manchester United have displayed a poor performance in the derby. Mbeumo has been a flop for the Red Devils as he missed crucial chances in the game. 85' MCI 3-0 MUN
14 September 2025 at 22:40 IST
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: City Aim For Fourth Goal
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Manchester City haven't stopped looking to score their fourth goal in the Manchester derby. United are struggling big time with their defence in the last few minutes of the game. 80' MCI 3-0 MUN
14 September 2025 at 22:33 IST
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: GOALLLLLLL!
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Erling Haaland again as he successfully gave City the three-goal lead over United. In the 68th minute, Haaland found the United goalie in a one-on-one situation and netted the ball without a problem. Bernardo Silva with the assist this time. 53' MCI 3-0 MUN
14 September 2025 at 22:25 IST
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Remarkable Save From Gianluigi Donnarumma
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Gianluigi Donnarumma dived on his right and superbly saved Mbeumo's shot. City still with a two-goal lead. 61' MCI 2-0 MUN
14 September 2025 at 22:20 IST
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: United With Goal Line Save
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Just after scoring the second goal, City came forward to score the third goal of the match, but Haaland's shot hit the post, and Yoro cleared it from the goal line. 55' MCI 2-0 MUN
14 September 2025 at 22:20 IST
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLL!
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: It's Erling Haaland who gave City the two-goal lead in the Manchester Derby. In the 53rd minute, Haaland cheekily chipped the ball over Bayindir to score the second goal. Doku again with the assist. 53' MCI 2-0 MUN
14 September 2025 at 22:07 IST
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Second Half Underway
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: The second half is underway at the Etihad Stadium in the ongoing Manchester derby. 45' MCI 1-0 MUN
14 September 2025 at 21:53 IST
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Half Time Stats!
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: City have kept 60 percent ball possession, while United have kept only 40. City took four shots, out of which two were on target. On the other hand, United took only one on-target shot. It's likely City will score and take the two-goal lead in the game, but United have created some trouble in City's defence. HT. MCI 1-0 MUN
14 September 2025 at 21:50 IST
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Half Time At Etihad
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: It's half-time at the Etihad Stadium after the play of first 45 minutes. HT MCI 1-0 MUN
14 September 2025 at 21:48 IST
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: One Minute Added
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: The fourth referee has given only one minute of added time. 45' MCI 1-0 MUN
14 September 2025 at 21:38 IST
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Another Miss From United
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Manchester United received another golden chance, but this time Benjamin Sesko missed the golden chance. Sesko found Donnarumma in a one-on-one situation, but his shot just went above the goal post. City defenders were asking for a handball, but not given. 33' MCI 1-0 MUN
14 September 2025 at 21:33 IST
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Bryan Mbeumo Misses Golden Chance
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Bryan Mbeumo has got the golden chance of the night as he faced Donnarumma in a one-on-one chance, but the United midfielder sent it away from the box. Terrible miss from Mbeumo. 28'I 1-0 MUN
14 September 2025 at 21:29 IST
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Stat Alert!
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: City have kept 64 percent ball possession, and United have kept only 36 percent after 27 minutes of play. 27 MCI 1-0 MUN
14 September 2025 at 21:26 IST
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: City Start Looking For Second
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Just minutes after taking the lead, City are desperate for the second goal. Haaland surged down the left wing, but United defender De Ligt successfully cleared the threat. 20' MCI 1-0 MUN
14 September 2025 at 21:22 IST
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLL!
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Phil Foden gave City an early lead in the derby from a stunning header. A brilliant assist from Jeremy Doku from an acute angle. 18' MCI 1-0 MUN
14 September 2025 at 21:15 IST
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Bryan Mbeumo's Freekick Goes In Waste
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Bryan Mbeumo got a chance in the 10th minute to give United a lead, but his free kick from a close range was wasted after Bruno Fernandes failed to connect with a header. 10' MCI 0-0 MUN
14 September 2025 at 21:10 IST
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Aggressive Start From Both Sides
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: An extravagant start from both United and City in the Manchester derby. In the last five minutes, both City and United players have come close to scoring. In the 1st minute of the game, Haaland almost gave City an early lead. Minutes later, Sesko kept a curling long-range shot for United. 5' MCI 0-0 MUN
14 September 2025 at 21:04 IST
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Players Honour Boxer Ricky Hatton
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Before the kick-off, both United and City players applauded to honour legendary boxer Ricky Hatton, who died recently. Hatton was also a big City fan.
14 September 2025 at 20:59 IST
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Kick Off!
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: The most anticipated Manchester derby between City and United have kick off at the Etihad Stadium, on September 14.
14 September 2025 at 20:57 IST
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Players Comes On The Field
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Players from both sides have come on the field before the kick-off. Minutes left before the start.
14 September 2025 at 20:54 IST
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Ruben Amorim Reflects On Upcoming Manchester Derby
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Here's what Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim said before the Manchester derby.
14 September 2025 at 20:44 IST
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: 15 Minutes Left For Kick Off
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Less than 15 minutes left for the kick-off in the upcoming Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 9 PM IST.
14 September 2025 at 20:43 IST
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Gianluigi Donnarumma Set To Make Debut For City
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: After joining City from PSG in the recently concluded transfer, star Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to make his debut for Manchester City.
14 September 2025 at 20:40 IST
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Head-to-Head Stats!
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Both sides have played each other 41 times. However, City has a slight advantage over United. Manchester City have sealed 19 wins, while United have secured 16 victories. Meanwhile, six matches have ended in a draw.
14 September 2025 at 20:36 IST
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: City Playing XI
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Here's Manchester City's Playing XI.
14 September 2025 at 20:37 IST
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: United Playing XI
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Here's Manchester United's Playing XI.
14 September 2025 at 20:27 IST
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of the upcoming Manchester derby at the ongoing Premier League 2025-2026, on Sunday, September 14. The high-voltage clash is scheduled to kick off at 9 PM IST.