Manchester City vs Palermo Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Club Friendly Match In India?

Manchester City will face off against Palermo in a pre-season friendly match in Italy. It would be the Premier League outfit's sole pre-season fixture after they went through a significant overhaul.
A trophyless campaign has triggered panic mode in the team, with manager Pep Guardiola seeking to get the team back to its glory days.
Erling Haaland and City FC had a season to forget in 2024-25, and they would be roaring to return to their old form and commence their hunt for trophies.
In their sole pre-season friendly match, Premier League titans Manchester City FC would be in action against their fellow City Football Group-owned team Palermo FC. Notably, the pre-season match is named the Anglo-Palermitan Trophy, where the winner would lift a trophy.
According to GOAL, the upcoming match-up commemorates their first-ever match against a team of British sailors, which happened back in 1900.
It would be the final test for City FC manager Pep Guardiola, as he would have a chance to analyse the equation ahead of the Premier League season kick-off.
Serie B club Palermo, on the other hand, would be determined to perform against the mighty Manchester City FC and make a name for itself. The Sicilian side would aim for a return to Serie A, with Filippo Inzaghi leading the charge as their manager.
The Manchester City vs Palermo club friendlies match will take place on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 12:30 AM IST.
The Manchester City vs Palermo club friendlies match will take place at the Stadio Renzo Barbera in Palermo, Italy.
Fans all around the world can watch the Manchester City vs Palermo club friendlies match live streaming on OneFootball.
The global broadcast is also available on the mancity.com website and CITY+ app with a subscription.
