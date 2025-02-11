Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: How To Watch UEFA Champions League Match In India, UK, & US?

Real Madrid will be traveling to England to add another chapter in the exciting UEFA Champions League rivalry. Madrid would lock horns against Manchester City, with both sides eyeing a place in the Round of 16. The stakes are high, and the excitement is higher as one team would be eliminated from the covered European football competition. Interestingly, in their last three meetings, the team that won ultimately went on to win the Champions League trophy. Ahead of the clash, take a look at all the details you need to know.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: Know All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match Be Played?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be played on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 01:30 AM IST.

Where Will The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match Be Played?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between will be played at the Etihad Stadium In Manchester, England.

How To Watch The Live Telecast Of The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match In India?

The live broadcast of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How To Watch The Live Streaming Of The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match In India?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be available on SonyLIV in India.

How To Watch The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match In The USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Manchester City and Real Madrid live on Paramount+.

How To Watch The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match In The UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Manchester City and Real Madrid live on TNT Sport and BBC

How To Watch The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match In Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Manchester City and Real Madrid live on Stan Sport.