Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?

Manchester City will have to overcome a three-goal deficit when they take on Real Madrid in a crucial UEFA Champions League clash at Etihad Stadium. Los Blancos blanked Pep Guardiola's team 3-0 in the last clash and will enter the match as the utter favourites.

City will have a mountain to climb as Real Madrid have added the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham to their squad. With their Premier League title hopes fading with each passing gameweek, Pep Guardiola's sole focus will be to retain their European ambitions. The City manager opted to give their players a rest on the eve of the big match.

On the other hand, Madrid might have been in a better position if Vinicius Junior hadn't missed his penalty. Los Blancos have been very threatening in the Champions League and will fancy their chances once again.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming

When Will The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

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The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, March 18.

Where Will The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

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The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will take place at Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

At What Time Will The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

How To Watch The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Match Live Telecast?