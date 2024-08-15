Published 12:57 IST, August 15th 2024
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes signs a new contract to 2027
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has signed a new contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2027.The Portugal midfielder has been a key figure for the Red Devils since his arrival in January 2020, scoring 79 goals in his 234 appearances.
Manchester United | Image: AP
