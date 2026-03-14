Manchester United Co-owner Jim Ratcliffe Praises Michael Carrick, Deflects Question On Coach's Future Ahead Of Aston Villa Clash

Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe said temporary coach Michael Carrick is doing an “excellent job”, but the British billionaire wouldn't entertain a question about the former player possibly keeping the job long term.

United is up to third place in the Premier League under Carrick, the former England and United midfielder who was hired in January on a contract through end of the season.

“He’s doing an excellent job, yeah absolutely,” Ratcliffe told Sky Sports at the Chinese Grand Prix on Saturday.

Ruben Amorim was fired in early January after 14 months on the job and with United in sixth place.

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Ratcliffe, who controls United's soccer operations despite being a minority shareholder, was asked by Sky Sports if Carrick would get the job permanently if the team's upward trend continues.

“Not going there," Ratcliffe said with a chuckle.

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