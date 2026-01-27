Manchester United Dealt Crushing Patrick Dorgu Injury Blow, Star Player To Remain Sidelined For A Prolonged Spell: Report

Manchester United have been dealt a massive injury blow as Patrick Dorgu has been ruled out for a prolonged period. Dorgu appeared to have injured after a collision with Ben White and as per The Athletic, he is set to be on the sidelines for as long as 10 weeks.

Manchester United Suffer Patrick Dorgu Injury Blow

United proved to be too hot to handle as they scured back to back wins against Manchester City and Arsenal. Dorgu scored in both matches and has emerged as an important attacking outlet for the interim Manchester United manager, Michael Carrick. Carrick provided an update after the Arsenal match, insisting it might just be a cramp.

“He obviously came off with, hopefully, a little bit of cramp, hopefully, it's nothing worse. At this stage, it's hard to tell, so we'll just have to wait and see. Hopefully it's not too bad.”

In his absence, Tyrell Malacia is likely to be his like-for-like replacement. The Red Devils are currently in 4th place and will host Fulham on Sunday in the Premier League.

Carrick is due to address the media in a couple of days and he is further expected to provide more insights into the extent of the injury.

United have been without Matthijs de Ligt for a long time and Dorgu has now joined him in the treatment room.

Will Michael Carrick Remain In Charge Next Season?

Since the departure of Ruben Amorim, United have managed to overturn their form and have been unbeaten in the last six EPL games. The Red Devils have looked impressive under Carrick's watch and the former Manchester United midfielder has been linked with a permanent switch.

He has penned a deal until the end of the season and as per reports, the club hierarchy would likely consider him if Man United finish the season on a positive note.