Manchester United Handed Huge Transfer Boost as Club Agree Benjamin Sesko Deal With RB Leipzig Worth Up to €85 Million

Football and Premier League gians Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement to sign promising young striker Benjamin Sesko from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, putting an end to their hunt for a new striker that manager Ruben Amorim so desparately wanted.

The Red Devils were in competition with fellow PL side Newcastle United, who could have offered Sesko Champions League football.

But Man United appear to have knocked the Magpies out of the race, as multiple credible media reports now suggest they have reached a free agreement as well as personal terms with Sesko.

The nature of the personal terms are unclear but it is reported that he agreed a deal until 2030, whereas the fee is simple - €76.5 million up front and an additional €8.5 million in add-ons that are very easy to achieve, taking the money to €85 million.

Why United Want Benjamin Sesko

One of the biggest issues at United last season was the absence of a clear and obvious first-choice striker, without whom their goals by and large dried up.

Efforts to change that started beforehand, as Mattheus Cunha and Bryan Mbuemo arrived in the summer window to add more goals from wide positions to the side.

But in Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, United had no obvious proven goal-scorer and the hope is that the presence of Sesko can change that and add more of a clinical touch to their side.

The financial aspects of the deal make for interesting reading, as United have been under the scanner for supposed profit and sustainability (PSR) issues but that doesn't seem to have deterred them.

Newcastle's Nightmare Transfer Window Continues

For Newcastle, however, this continues a transfer window to forget as they have seen a number of targets they coveted join another club.

This is the fourth striker they have missed out on - they failed to land Liam Delap and Joao Pedro, both of whom went to Chelsea, as well as Hugo Ekitike, who joined Liverpool.

They also missed out on Man United duo Cunha and Mbuemo, as well as centre-back Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid) and James Trafford (Manchester City).