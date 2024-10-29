Published 12:03 IST, October 29th 2024
Manchester United Seeks Ten Hag’s Successor: Amorim and Xavi Lead the Contender List After Struggles
After a disappointing start to the season, Manchester United has parted ways with Ten Hag and is seeking a replacement, with Amorim and Xavi as favorites.
- SportFit
- 5 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Erik ten Hag gives instructions during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at the Old Trafford Stadium | Image: AP
Advertisement
12:03 IST, October 29th 2024