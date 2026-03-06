Manchester United To Raise Ticket Prices And Move Fans To Create More 'Hospitality' Seats At Old Trafford

Manchester United will raise season ticket prices by 5% at Old Trafford for the 2026-27 campaign and relocate several hundred fans to create more hospitality seats.

The 20-time English champion, which hasn't won the Premier League title since 2013, said Friday the goal is to return to “the top of domestic and European football.”

“We want to keep investing in the team and improving our facilities so fans get the best possible experience. We also need to make sure the club stays financially sustainable taking into account inflation and rising costs,” the team said in its announcement.

The price hike of “around 5% across all areas of Old Trafford” equates to just over 2 pounds ($2.70) per game on average for adult season holders, the club said.

The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust called the changes “disappointing.” It pointed to the Football Supporters' Association's league-wide campaign for a ticket prize freeze.

“Supporters are paying more and more to watch their team, and as the FSA campaign said: enough is enough,” MUST said in a statement.

“We’ve also learned that 600 more loyal fans are being moved for ever more hospitality," it said of the plans for the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand. “Those people will be understandably furious, and need to be better treated by the club than those who went through the same thing last year were.”