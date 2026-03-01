Republic World
Updated 1 March 2026 at 17:40 IST

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League In India?

Manchester United to face Crystal Palace in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday. Get all live streaming details here.

Anirban Sarkar
Manchester United players celebrate Matheus Cunha's goal
Manchester United players celebrate Matheus Cunha's goal | Image: AP

Manchester United will aim to breach the top three when they host Crystal Palace in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford. With Aston Villa losing against Wolves, United could leapfrog them to third place with a win against the Eagles. The Red Devils are yet to lose a match under Michael Carrick.

Palace haven't been at their best but are unbeaten in their last four Premier League matches and will definitely fancy their chances against the Red Devils. They are currently 13th in the points table and a win will further help them to gain momentum as the EPL has entered its climax period.

Benjamin Sesko scored the winner against Everton and the lanky Slovenian is pushing for a start. United have looked organised and the onus will be on Bruno Fernandes once again to propel his side to three points.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League Live Streaming

When will the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League Match take place?

The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League match will take place on Sunday, March 1.

Where will the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League match take place?

The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League match will take place at Old Trafford.

What time will the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League match start?

The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League match can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and app with a subscription.

Published On: 1 March 2026 at 17:40 IST