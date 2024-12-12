Manchester United vs Viktoria Plzen Live Streaming: How To Watch UEL Live In India, US, UK and AUS?

Manchester United who are now being managed by Ruben Amorim will go at it in the UEFA Europa League as they take on Victoria Plzen away from home in their group stage match. The two teams are placed together in the table with United just above Plzen. Man United are currently 12th and Victoria Plzen are in 13th.

When will Manchester United vs FC Viktoria Plzen Europa League match take place?

Manchester United vs FC Viktoria Plzen Europa League match will take place on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

Where will the Manchester United vs FC Viktoria Plzen Europa League match take place?

Manchester United vs FC Viktoria Plzen Europa League match will take place at Doosan Arena in Czech Republic.

At what time Manchester United vs FC Viktoria Plzen Europa League match take place?

Manchester United vs FC Viktoria Plzen Europa League match will begin on 11:15 PM IST.

How to watch the Manchester United vs FC Viktoria Plzen Live Telecast of Europa League match in India?

Fans in India can watch Europa League live on Sony Sports network.

How to watch Manchester United vs FC Viktoria Plzen Live Streaming of Europa League match in India?

Football fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Europa League on Sony LIV.

How to watch Manchester United vs FC Viktoria Plzen Live Streaming of Europa League match in USA?

Soccer fans can watch every single Europa League game – including Manchester United vs FC Viktoria Plzen – on the Paramount Plus streaming service in the US.

How to watch Manchester United vs FC Viktoria Plzen Live Streaming of Europa League match in UK?

TNT Sports – formerly BT Sport - has the exclusive rights to show every single match of the Europa league on TV and online.

How to watch Manchester United vs FC Viktoria Plzen Live Streaming of Europa League match in Australia?