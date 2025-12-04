Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring against Crystal Palace | Image: AP

Premier League: Manchester United will square off against West Ham United in their upcoming Premier League 2025-2026 fixture, at Old Trafford in Manchester, on Friday, December 5.

The match between United and West Ham will kick off at 1:30 AM IST. Both teams have faced each other 38 times, out of which United clinched 21 wins and West Ham sealed 9 matches. Meanwhile, eight games ended in a draw.

Manchester United clinched two wins in their previous five matches. The Red Devils are coming into this match after a 2-1 win over Crystal Place. United hold the ninth place on the table with 21 points from 13 matches.

On the other hand, West Ham United clinched two wins and suffered two defeats in their previous five fixtures. West Ham are coming into this match after a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool. West Ham hold the 18th place on the standings with 11 points from 13 matches.

Manchester United vs West Ham United, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Manchester United vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Manchester United vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Friday, December 5.

Where will the Manchester United vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Manchester United vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at the Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

What time will the Manchester United vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Manchester United vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Friday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Manchester United vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Friday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-2026 match?