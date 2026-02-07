Manchester United Wins Again To Make It Four In A Row For New Coach Michael Carrick

It’s four Premier League wins in a row for Manchester United under Michael Carrick, and a season that was unraveling just weeks ago now looks full of promise.

A 2-0 victory against Tottenham on Saturday extended Carrick’s 100% start as head coach and will further strengthen his case to be given the job on a long-term basis.

“Michael has won everything here, and he knows what it means for these fans, what it means for the club to win and how much is needed to win in this football. I think that adds something special to the team,” United captain Bruno Fernandes told TNT Sports.

It was the first time in two years that United has won four straight league games and boosted its hopes of a return to the lucrative Champions League after missing out for the last two years.

Bryan Mbeumo and Fernandes scored in each half at Old Trafford in a game that saw Spurs reduced to 10 men after captain Cristian Romero was sent off in the 29th minute.

Carrick has transformed United’s fortunes since he was parachuted in to replace the fired Ruben Amorim last month. Initially given a contract until the end of the season, having previously had a three-game interim spell in 2021, his impressive impact will likely put him in serious contention to keep the job as the club’s hierarchy considers its long-term plans.

“I think Michael came in with the right ideas of giving the players the responsibility, but some freedom to take the responsibility on the pitch, doing the decisions that were needed,” said Fernandes. “He’s very good with the words.

“I think he still remembers what I told him the last time he was our manager for our last game. I was sure that Michael could be a great manager, and he’s just showing it.”

United is fourth, and after moving up to 44 points, the 20-time English champion has already exceeded last season’s total of 42 points for the entire campaign.

A Tale Of Two Captains

Fernandes’ goal, with a controlled finish off his shin in the 81st, was his 200th goal involvement since joining United in 2020.

It sealed victory after Mbeumo had given United the lead in the 38th when firing low from a corner to score the 10th goal of his debut season at the club.

While United’s captain was inspirational, Tottenham’s Romero did his team no favors with his sending off in the first half.

Having described as “disgraceful” the fact that Spurs were reduced to 11 fit players for the draw with Manchester City last weekend, Romero hardly helped his team’s cause with his red card for a dangerous tackle on Casemiro.