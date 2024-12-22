Published 20:01 IST, December 22nd 2024
Marcus Rashford Left Out Of Manchester United Squad For Third Straight Match
Ahead of Sunday's Premier League visit from Bournemouth, Marcus Rashford was left out of the Manchester United roster for the third consecutive game. Rashford was absent in both instances for "selection" reasons, according to United manager Ruben Amorim.
Rashford was absent for the 2-1 win at Manchester City in the league last weekend as well as the 4-3 loss at Tottenham in the English League Cup in midweek. United manager Ruben Amorim cited “selection” reasons for Rashford’s absence in both cases.
On Tuesday, the 27-year-old Rashford discussed the possibility of leaving United in an interview with journalist Henry Winter that was published in a post on X.
“For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps,” Rashford was quoted as saying. “When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings.’”
The 27-year-old Rashford, who is a graduate of United’s famed academy, is under contract until 2028.
