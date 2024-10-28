Published 20:23 IST, October 28th 2024
Mario Balotelli undergoing medical with Genoa for Serie A return
Mario Balotelli was undergoing a medical with relegation-threatened Genoa on Monday as he prepares to return to Serie A after more than four years. The out-of-contract former Italy striker is expected to sign a deal through the end of the season.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Mario Balotelli reacts during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Brescia and Udinese at the Mario Rigamonti stadium in Brescia, Italy | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement
20:23 IST, October 28th 2024