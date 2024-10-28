sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ J&K Terror Attack | Iran vs Israel | MUDA Scam | Tirupati Bomb Scare | Spain PM In India |

Published 20:23 IST, October 28th 2024

Mario Balotelli undergoing medical with Genoa for Serie A return

Mario Balotelli was undergoing a medical with relegation-threatened Genoa on Monday as he prepares to return to Serie A after more than four years. The out-of-contract former Italy striker is expected to sign a deal through the end of the season.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mario Balotelli
Mario Balotelli reacts during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Brescia and Udinese at the Mario Rigamonti stadium in Brescia, Italy | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement

20:23 IST, October 28th 2024