Marko Mitrović Hired As Coach Of Major League Soccer's New England Revolution

Marko Mitrović was hired as coach of Major League Soccer's New England Revolution on Friday after leading the U.S. to the quarterfinals of the 2024 Olympics and this year's Under-20 World Cup.

Mitrović replaced Caleb Porter, who was fired in mid-September with four games left in the season. New England finished 11th among 15 teams in the Eastern Conference with nine wins, 16 losses and nine draws, missing the playoffs for the second straight season.

The 47-year-old Mitrović was an assistant for the Chicago Fire from 2016-19 and Reading from 2020-22, then became head coach of the U.S. under-19 team in April 2022.

He served as an assistant to national team interim head coaches Anthony Hudson and B.J. Callaghan from April until July in 2023, then was hired as coach of the under-23 team and led it to the quarterfinals of the Olympic soccer tournament in France, where the Americans lost to Morocco 4-0 .

