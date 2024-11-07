sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Donald Trump | India-Canada Row | Middle East Conflict | Kamala Harris | US Elections |

Published 11:28 IST, November 7th 2024

Marquinhos Says Struggling PSG Has To 'Do Things Properly' After Another Champions League Loss

Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos lamented the team's inefficiency and inability to “do things properly” after a 2-1 home loss to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday left it last among the four French clubs in the new-look Champions League.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Warren Zaire-Emery hits post for PSG
Warren Zaire-Emery hits post for PSG | Image: AP
Advertisement

11:28 IST, November 7th 2024