Marquinhos Says Struggling PSG Has To 'Do Things Properly' After Another Champions League Loss
Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos lamented the team's inefficiency and inability to “do things properly” after a 2-1 home loss to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday left it last among the four French clubs in the new-look Champions League.
Warren Zaire-Emery hits post for PSG | Image: AP
11:28 IST, November 7th 2024