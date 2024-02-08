Updated January 17th, 2024 at 07:46 IST
Marseille signs defender Ulisses Garcia to boost options at left-back
Marseille has signed defender Ulisses Garcia from Swiss team Young Boys after the left-back completed his medical, the French club said Tuesday.Marseille has had limited left-back options all season and is shorthanded after seven of its players were called up for the Africa Cup of Nations.
Marseille has signed defender Ulisses Garcia from Swiss team Young Boys after the left-back completed his medical, the French club said Tuesday.
Marseille has had limited left-back options all season and is shorthanded after seven of its players were called up for the Africa Cup of Nations.
The 28-year-old Garcia is the second player recruited by the nine-time French champions since the opening of the transfer window, following the arrival of defensive midfielder Jean Onana on loan from Turkish team Besiktas.
Marseille hoped to challenge for a Champions League spot this season but is struggling and lags 15 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain.
Financial details of Garcia's transfer were not disclosed.
