Published 23:16 IST, September 28th 2024

Martinez ends his post-Copa America slump by scoring twice in Inter Milan win

Lautaro Martinez ended his post-Copa America slump 42 days into Inter Milan's Serie A season, scoring twice in a 3-2 win for the defending champion at Udinese on Saturday. Martinez led the league with 24 goals last season and scored a Copa-best five goals.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: AP
23:16 IST, September 28th 2024