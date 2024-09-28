Published 23:16 IST, September 28th 2024
Martinez ends his post-Copa America slump by scoring twice in Inter Milan win
Lautaro Martinez ended his post-Copa America slump 42 days into Inter Milan's Serie A season, scoring twice in a 3-2 win for the defending champion at Udinese on Saturday. Martinez led the league with 24 goals last season and scored a Copa-best five goals.
