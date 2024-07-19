Published 14:58 IST, July 19th 2024
Mason Greenwood's Troubled Manchester United Career Comes To End, What Went Wrong?
Mason Greenwood left Manchester United to join Marseille on Thursday in a move that brought an end to his troubled spell at the Premier League team where he was once considered one of the club's most promising prospects.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Mason Greenwood in action | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
10:23 IST, July 19th 2024