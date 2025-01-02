Massive Setback For FC Barcelona As Catalan Club Barred From Registering Dani Olmo For Rest Of The Season

FC Barcelona have been in a haywire over the registering of two of their players- Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. FC Barcelona's financial troubles have been no secret as the club has had to let go several big names such as Lionel Messi due to the same. Barcelona were unable to meet the Financial Fair Play rules and could not get a ruling from a judge leading to Dani Olmo not being registered for the rest of the season.

Barcelona Barred From Registering Dani Olmo

The Spanish league said Tuesday that Barcelona has failed to meet Financial Fair Play rules in the latest blow to the club’s hopes of keeping playmaker Dani Olmo.

The league said Barcelona “did not present any alternative” on adhering to the regulations, which was required for the club to “register any player beginning on Jan. 2.”

Barcelona needed to have another financial lever approved by the league in order to register Olmo after a judge ruled against the club on Monday in the second consecutive court setback ahead of the end-of-year deadline.

Barcelona Remain Hopeful

Without the court’s backing or the league’s approval, Olmo’s contract can’t be registered beyond the end of 2024. The Spain international moved from Leipzig to Barcelona in August.

Barcelona had reportedly reached a deal to sell VIP seats at the renovated Camp Nou stadium for 100 million euros ($104 million). That would reportedly be enough for the club to add Olmo and forward Pau Víctor to the squad.

Spanish media said Barcelona was still hopeful of reaching a deal with the league to have Olmo registered even if it misses the end-of-year deadline.