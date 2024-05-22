Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea mutually agree to part ways with IMMEDIATE EFFECT

Advertisement

Mauricio Pochettino has left Chelsea by mutual consent, the Premier League club said Tuesday.

Pochettino spent just one season as manager at Stamford Bridge and endured a troubled campaign in which he failed to secure qualification for the Champions League.

Advertisement

Chelsea finished sixth in the standings, was a beaten finalist in the English League Cup and reached the semifinals of the FA Cup.

Former Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham manager Pochettino took over at the end of last season after Chelsea's American owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital had already fired Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter in their first year in charge.

Advertisement

While Pochettino managed to salvage the 2023-24 season by securing European soccer in either the Europa League or Conference League, it was another disappointing year for a team that won the Champions League as recently as 2021.

Under Boehly and Clearlake, Chelsea has spent spent around $1 billion on transfers, but that has not translated into success on the field.

Advertisement

Pochettino was a French title-winner with PSG, but leaves Chelsea having failed to end his search of a first trophy in English soccer after spells with Southampton and Tottenham previously.