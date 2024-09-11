Published 06:51 IST, September 11th 2024
Mauricio Pochettino hired as U.S. men’s national team soccer coach 21 months before 2026 World Cup
Pochettino’s salary was not announced. The USSF said his hiring was supported by a leadership gift from Kenneth C. Griffin, the CEO of the hedge fund Citadel, and his philanthropic entity Griffin Catalyst; with additional support from Scott Goodwin, managing partner of the asset management firm Diam
- SportFit
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Mauricio Pochettino leaves the field at the half time during an EPL match | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
06:51 IST, September 11th 2024