Updated 16 December 2025 at 14:23 IST
'Maybe It’s Because I’m Not Involved': Former Arsenal Coach Makes Bold Premier League Title Claim
Arsenal have not won the Premier League title in more than two decades since their 'Invincible' win in 2004 under Arsene Wenger.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League table, with Manchester City two points, and Aston Villa three points behind them. The Gunners have, however, dropped points in their last three away matches, including their defeat against Aston Villa. Additionally, they barely secured three points against Wolves with an own goal.
With injuries in the squad mounting up, manager Mikel Arteta is faced with a difficult task to navigate through in the coming months. Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, however, is confident that his ex-team will finally win the Premier League title after failing to do so in the last couple of seasons.
Arsene Wenger On Arsenal's Premier League Title Chances
In the video posted by AFTV, Wenger shared that Arsenal will win the title this year as they have a complete team. Arsene Wenger praised the attitude of the squad.
Advertisement
When asked if the Gunners would be able to end their 21-year-long wait this season, the former coach shared, "No, Arsenal will win the league. Why do you ask can? We will win the league. I’m honestly very confident, maybe it’s because I’m not involved. I am very confident, we will win."
He further added, "We have a very balanced team, we have a good team attitude. We have top potential offensively and defensively, and in every position we two players and in some we have three players. Overall, on the longer term, we can cope with every competition."
Advertisement
Arsenal To Face Everton Next
The Gunners are scheduled to face Everton next in the Premier League on December 20. Following this, they will host Brighton on December 27 before hosting Aston Villa on December 31. Meanwhile, Manchester City is ensuring to keep up the pressure on Arsenal after their recent 3-0 win against Crystal Palace.