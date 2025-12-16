'Maybe It’s Because I’m Not Involved': Former Arsenal Coach Makes Bold Premier League Title Claim

Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League table, with Manchester City two points, and Aston Villa three points behind them. The Gunners have, however, dropped points in their last three away matches, including their defeat against Aston Villa. Additionally, they barely secured three points against Wolves with an own goal.

With injuries in the squad mounting up, manager Mikel Arteta is faced with a difficult task to navigate through in the coming months. Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, however, is confident that his ex-team will finally win the Premier League title after failing to do so in the last couple of seasons.

Arsene Wenger On Arsenal's Premier League Title Chances

In the video posted by AFTV, Wenger shared that Arsenal will win the title this year as they have a complete team. Arsene Wenger praised the attitude of the squad.

When asked if the Gunners would be able to end their 21-year-long wait this season, the former coach shared, "No, Arsenal will win the league. Why do you ask can? We will win the league. I’m honestly very confident, maybe it’s because I’m not involved. I am very confident, we will win."

He further added, "We have a very balanced team, we have a good team attitude. We have top potential offensively and defensively, and in every position we two players and in some we have three players. Overall, on the longer term, we can cope with every competition."

