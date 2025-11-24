Messi's Goal, 3 Assists Power Inter Miami Past FC Cincinnati 4-0, Into Eastern Conference Final

Lionel Messi had a goal and three assists and Tadeo Allende scored twice as Inter Miami beat FC Cincinnati 4-0 Sunday to advance to the Eastern Conference finals. Miami will take on the winner of Sunday's other conference semifinal between the Philadelphia Union and New York City FC.

Messi set an MLS playoff record with 12 goal contributions (six goals, six assists).

Cincinnati had the second-best overall record in MLS behind Philadelphia after winning the Supporters Shield last season. Cincinnati lost to the Columbus Crew in last year's conference finals.

Messi had been scoreless in three matches against Cincinnati, but that streak ended in the 19th minute Sunday when he headed a short cross from Mateo Silvetti, giving Miami a 1-0 lead. Messi, a World Cup champion with Argentina and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, had his 11th goal in the last seven games.

Nine minutes after scoring, Messi found himself alone with the keeper, but his shot toward the far post sailed wide.

Cincinnati's best scoring chance came in the first half when Ender Echenique sent a header across the box to Evander, who shot over the bar.

Miami had seven shots on goal to Cincinnati's four.

Miami made it a two-goal lead 10 minutes into the second half when Silvetti beat Cincinnati keeper Roman Celentano with a shot from the left side of the box.

In the 62nd minute, Messi threaded a pass through the defense to Allende, who made it 3-0. Allende scored again in the 74th minute.