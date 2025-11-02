Messi Scores But Nashville Staves Off MLS Cup Elimination In Game 2 Win Over Inter Miami

Lionel Messi scored a late goal but sixth-seeded Nashville beat No. 3 seed Inter Miami 2-1 in Game 2 of the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs on Saturday night.

The teams will meet in Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 8 for a decisive Game 3.

It was Nashville's first playoff win since the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, when it defeated Orlando 2-1 at home in first round. Saturday's victory was also Nashville's first over Miami since May 17, 2023, in a 2-1 result.

Sam Surridge opened the scoring in the ninth minute, finding the back of the net on a penalty shot with Inter Miami goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo diving the opposite way of the shot.

Nashville struck again before the half as Josh Bauer connected with Hany Mukhtar's corner kick in the 45th minute to bump the lead to 2-0.

Inter Miami made things interesting late as Messi scored his sixth goal in three games against Nashville in the 90th minute.

Miami had a 10-9 shot advantage but Nashville had five shots on net to Miami's three.