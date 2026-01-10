Mexican star Hirving "Chucky" Lozano Isn't Returning To San Diego FC After Rocky Debut MLS season

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano will not return to San Diego FC for a second season.

San Diego sporting director Tyler Heaps told reporters Friday that he is working on a departure for Lozano, the 30-year-old Mexican national team mainstay who joined the Major League Soccer expansion club for its inaugural season in 2025 as its first designated player.

Lozano scored nine goals in 27 appearances during the regular season and added two goals in the MLS postseason, but he also was benched late in the season after an altercation in San Diego's locker room.

San Diego finished atop the Western Conference during the regular season, setting MLS records for wins and points by an expansion team, before losing 3-1 to Vancouver in the conference final, with Lozano scoring San Diego's only goal.

“We have communicated with Hirving and his representatives that he will not be part of the sporting plans moving forward," Heaps said. "That was not a decision that was taken lightly. That was something that was well talked through from owners down to leadership down to myself and (head coach) Mikey (Varas), and has been communicated with the rest of the group. So we’re working with him and his representatives to find the best solution and the best environment for him moving forward.”

Lozano left PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands to sign a four-year deal with San Diego. He made $7,633,333 last season, ranking fifth among all players in MLS and complicating a potential transfer.

Heaps said Lozano's ability within San Diego’s desired style of play was a factor in the breakup. While Lozano had moments of success, Danish winger Anders Dreyer emerged as San Diego's best player and offensive focal point, scoring 19 goals and earning MLS Best XI honors as the league's newcomer of the year.

Lozano excelled at times in Varas' possession-heavy style of play, but he wasn't included on the roster for two late-season matches amid reports of the altercation in San Diego's locker room. Lozano vaguely apologized for his actions on social media, saying he was "proud to be a part of the club’s journey for many years to come.”

But Lozano returned to the roster largely as a reserve during the postseason, and now the club is moving on without a key attraction in its attempts to win over San Diego's large Mexican-American population.

“There’s no one moment that you can pinpoint,” Heaps said when asked whether the locker room altercation affected the club's decision. “It was more a wholly collective decision that we made on behalf of the group. We’re looking at not only short-term success, but also long-term how this club is built for the future.”